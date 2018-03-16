Local symphony orchestra performs for Tri-State students

A member of the band shows the instrument he plays to the students.

Two members of the orchestra plays their violins for the students.

Students learn the different sounds each of the instruments make.

The orchestra taught the students about the different instruments.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra performs for students from across the Tri-States.

3rd through 6th grade students from across the Tri-States got a taste of symphonic music Friday morning.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra held a concert for the students showing them what each of the different instruments sounded like individually and played songs, like the theme song from Star Wars. The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association said this experience sparks the interest in music for many students.

"We've found that many of them will go on to choose music in their middle school years," said Sandi Terford with the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association. "They may pick up an instrument or singing. Sometimes this is the little push to try something they've never tried before, something new."

Terford says music has a positive impact on students and adults.

"Music has so many great benefits, besides just the joy it brings you personally," said Terford. "We've found that it helps with all kinds of things like studying, concentration, teamwork and so many other things we think sports do, music also does."

If your student missed out Friday or is interested in music the Quincy Symphony orchestra concerts are free for children under the age of 18.