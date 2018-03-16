Bonansinga community service award nominations

Know someone who should be honored for all they do for the community? The time to nominate them is now.

The United Way of Adams County is now accepting nominations for the Joe Bonansinga Community Service award.

Executive director Todd Bale said the award goes to someone who embodies the spirit of Bonansinga and how much he did for the community. The individual does more than what is asked of them for their community.

He said this award is a great way to honor Bonansinga's legacy.

"Very dedicated to Adams county and Quincy. The spirit of Joe is what I say. If they meet the spirit of Joe, any walk of life I would nominate them" said Bale.

If you would like to nominate someone, click here.