New Look Devils: QHS baseball embraces change

It may not feel like spring right now but there is a changing of the season at Quincy High School and a new year brings a new feel to the Blue Devils baseball team, most notably a first-year skipper is in charge.



Brandon Crisp, a former assistant coach at Indian Hills Community College, has taken the reigns. Despite the changes in the dugout, Quincy is conducting business as usual.



"They've been really adaptable with it and I think that I communicate really well with them," said Crisp.



"We do some really fun things and try to make it an enjoyable experience as well."



"It's been a little different, They're two different characters but it's been a lot of fun. Coach is very professional and practice is run very smoothly," said senior shortstop Dax Floweree.



However, with an inexperienced pitching rotation the Blue Devils are going to have to tighten things on defense.



"Defense wins championships," said senior Alex Harbin "That goes for all sports but its especially true in baseball. If you eliminate the errors then you can do big things."



They plan to do that with eight seniors back in the fold and the experienced group guarding the infield feel a strong defense can translate to wins on the field this spring.



"It's a big part of what we've talked about," said Floweree.



"We're working behind our pitchers because we don't have the experience that we've had in the past years. I think there has seen a lot of guys stepping up and take their role."



Quincy High started off its season with a (14-2) win against West Hancock on Thursday. The Blue Devils hit the field again in Saturday's crosstown showdown at QND in the first of three meetings this season.