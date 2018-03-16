Police step up enforcement for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Local police will be out cracking down on those drinking and driving.

Police say St. Patrick's Day weekend is one of the most dangerous weekends because of the number of drunk drivers out on the roads. With St. Paddy's Day falling on a Saturday this year, law enforcement are stepping up their efforts even more.

St. Patrick's Day decorations, drink specials, and of course green beer. It's going to be a busy St. Paddy's Day weekend for Quincy bars.

"We over staff heavily on days like this, bouncers and bartenders as well," said Barney's Tavern Manager Adriana Longobardi.

Barney's Tavern opens at 7 am Saturday. Longobardi says bartenders will be sure not to over-serve customers.

"That's why we want to have food in the morning," said Longobardi. "We've got donuts and biscuits and gravy. We have food later in the day as well."

It's going to be important to keep everything in moderation because local police will be out cracking down on those drinking and driving.

"We do get sent to traffic crashes that end up being a result of drunk driving," said QPD Officer Jessica Sparks.

Sparks urges party-goers to have a designated driver and to not let your friends drink and drive.

"It's not just night time," said Sparks. "There's a lot of day-drinking that goes on. All the bars participate and people are having parties. It's very busy out there."

Bar-goer John Hultz says he's looking forward to seeing the turn-out for the holiday weekend.

"It is a bigger event in Quincy for some reason than it is in other places," said Hultz. "Reason being, I couldn't really tell you. Maybe it being a little bit of a college town and you have a wide variety of bars throughout the area."

If you do get charged with drunk driving, you could be looking at fines around $10,000 and possible jail time.

Do get a safe ride home, you can get Lyft by downloading the app on your smart phone and making an account. Also, try calling a cab service at (217) 222-6700.