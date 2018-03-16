Attitude Adjustment: QHS softball finds "It" factor

Just ask any of the Blue Devils' players and coaches and they'll tell you that something just feels different heading into a new season. Now they don't quite know what that is but the Blue Devils can already feel a change in the team morale just one game into the season.



"I have to admit that one of the things I said the second day of practice is that it feels a lot different," said head coach Darrell Henze.



"The atmosphere is different. The energy is different."



"I think this year we're a lot more motivated because in the past few years it has kind of been a negative environment," said senior catcher Roni WIngerter.



"I just think that everyone is out for blood and we're all out to win."



Meanwhile, most of Darrell Henze's team has seen significant playing time since they were freshmen.



"We have that experience," said junior second baseman Kennady Fleer.



"We have the motivation and we have the drive this year. So I think that our defense and offense will both work together well and we can definitely compete this year.



Now that a bulk of the team is made up of juniors and seniors, they feel like they can contend for a Western Big Six title this season.



"I think that we have the chance to compete a lot more than we have in the past," said senior center fielder Kailey Owsley.



"We have bigger hitters this year. We have a smarter defense and a smarter offense. I think that, overall, that's what you need to compete in conference (play).



The Blue Devils will be back in action Monday afternoon when they take a trip down to the Metro East to play Alton.

