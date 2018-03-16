Local artists come together for the St. Patrick's Day Art Crawl

Most will keep the artwork up for a couple more days to help give artists more exposure.

Each venue around Quincy featured local artists and entertainment. This event was held to promote tourism and provide support for local artists, galleries and museums.

Organizers say events like this one, reinforce why Quincy was recently named one of the most artistic towns in Illinois.

"I think when we support the arts and we support those who are involved in them it will help our community to be stronger and more creative and just a better place to live in the future," said Lana Reed with the Quincy Art Center.

If you missed the St. Patrick's Day Art Crawl, Reed says to check with the venues. Most will keep the artwork up for a couple more days to help give artists more exposure.

