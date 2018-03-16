Defending with Depth: QND adds talent in hopes of title repeat

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- They are the defending state champs and the season is only two games deep but Quincy Notre Dame looks like they have plenty of pieces to repeat.



The Lady Raiders have posted back to back 9-0 shutouts and have the potential to be better than last year's group.



"If we keep our heads straight and do what we need to do there's a lot of talent, (and) a lot of speed," head coach Mark Longo said.



"If you watch how fast we are we can get up and down that field. We're transitioning, if we steal the ball, right into the offense. We're attacking (and) I like everything we're doing right now."



The scariest asset QND has which should frighten opponents is the Lady Raiders' depth.



Four seniors are backed by loads of talent in all three classes below them, which gives them yet another feather in their collective caps.



"You can trust so many more people in so many more spots," senior Molly Penn said. "To be able to have all those different options helps out a lot."



According to senior Olivia Dreyer, "We have a lot deeper bench (and) more people you can trust when the starters are out."



Senior Hannah Peters outlines what her team's mentality should be moving forward.



"We just need to stay focused and stay positive all throughout the season. We can't look past anyone," Peters said.



"We just have to keep our heads in it and know that we can do what we set our minds to."



QND's bid for a 3-0 first week comes Saturday when they head to Jeff City to take on Helias.



Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.