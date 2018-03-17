State representatives in Fort Madison for "Iowa Save" program

Basement at Richardson elementary. A spot for problems at the school.

Money collected through a one-cent statewide sales tax called "Iowa Save" has helped modernize Iowa schools.

The Iowa Save program has completely funded the building of a middle school in Fort Madison, Iowa, without increasing property taxes.

Iowa legislators took a tour Friday morning and are hoping to extend the program.

The Iowa Save program has allowed teachers at Fort Madison Middle School to use the most up-to-date technology in their classrooms.

"It's important to make sure our students are competitive and that they're getting everything we need that we can provide them," Superintendent Erin Slater said.

For State Representative Dave Heaton, Friday's tour of the six-year-old building highlighted the importance of the program.

"I think it all rubs off on everyone," Heaton said. "There's a great attitude in here and I think the learning process is really happening."

Yet there's still a lot of work to be done.

At Richardson Elementary School, only two miles away, legislators walked through a dilapidated structure and a boiler room with asbestos.

"I think until all of our schools are updated to a quality like this one," Sen. Rich Taylor said. "We need the SAVE dollars and it's very hard to bond for anything if the SAVE dollars aren't here."

Extending the SAVE program would not be enough to replace the 100-year-old Lincoln and Richardson elementary schools. Slater is looking to pass a second referendum on April 3.

"The Save Program, if it was extended, does not generate enough dollars to be able to do that," Slater said. "So that's why we're going to our voters to ask to be able to replace those two buildings.

Taylor is working to extend the SAVE program.

"If they get the save dollars and the school bond together, then they can go ahead and build a new elementary school," Taylor said. "It'll be a lot better for the kids."

The SAVE fund expires on December 31, 2029.