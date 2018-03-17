New amphitheater coming to Hannibal

The city of Hannibal relies on its tourism every year.

With thousands coming into "America's hometown," one group of volunteers wanted to start something new with the hopes of bringing more people to northeast Missouri.

Tourists and residents alike are excited about a new amphitheater being built in downtown Hannibal.

"Good fun, clean fun, family fun." said tourist Kim Gronewold.

"It's going to be great for the tourists and the businesses and just for entertainment purposes." added resident Myranda Summers.

The Hannibal Jaycees have started constructing a stage under their refurbished amphitheater that they bought from the city last summer.

They said the new stage will allow them to book bigger name acts.

"As we've gotten into national acts, having more headroom is an issue. What we had was okay for the regional and the local acts." explained Chris Harsell with the Hannibal Jaycees.

He said by bringing national acts to the stage, they hope they can do more for the community.

"That's an economic boost," said Harsell. "That brings people to town. It puts people in the hotels. People are buying gas, eating lunch and dinner here. That's another way we can help support the community"

Summers said she thinks it will provide a nice boost to Hannibal, as well, "It's going to be a great benefit to the community. It'll just bring in more money for the businesses."

Gronewold said her and other tourists will be back through town to enjoy the entertainment, "Absolutely, I would come up to the theater."

The Jaycees said they plan to complete the stage by June 30th.

They plan to have their first concert series this summer.