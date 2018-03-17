Hundreds gather at St. Patrick's Day parade

St. Patrick's Day celebrations were in full swing Saturday starting with the 32nd annual parade.

Hundreds of people packed Maine Street with family and friends. Some got into the holiday spirit and wore a lot of green and orange.

Local businesses and community members walked in the parade handing out candy and waving at the crowd.

People watching the parade said it's a great event to get everyone together.

"We come to them all the time. We come to all the parades." said Eileen Sullivan, who lives in Quincy. "We bring the grandchildren with us. They're pretty good parades. We love to listening to the bands and watching the floats."

WGEM also took part in the fun and was able to meet and greet all the great viewers in the area.