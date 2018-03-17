Texas man arrested in Pike County on several drug charges

Pike County Sheriff's Office announced a drug arrest from Tuesday evening.

On March 14 at 5:04 p.m. Sheriff Paul Petty said a deputy found 43-year-old Michael R. Chilton of Odessa, Texas was slumped over in the driver’s seat of his truck.

Petty said the truck was parked along the shoulder of State Highway 96 just north of State Highway 106.

The deputy placed Chilton under arrest on a Brown County warrant.

After searching his truck, police found items commonly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Items such as Sudafed, Camping Fuel, Rooto LYE drain opener, Rooto Professional drain opener, moisture absorbers, glassware, aluminum foil, and methamphetamine were located.

A rifle was also seized from the vehicle.

Michael Chilton was charged with the following offenses:

· Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials

· Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Precursors

· Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

· Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

· Driving Under the Influence of Methamphetamine

· Driving While License Revoked

· Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle

· No Valid Registration (truck)

· No Valid Registration (trailer)

· Tinted Windows

Michael was placed in the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force.