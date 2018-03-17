Vietnam Veterans honored at Daughters of the American Revolution event

Veterans honored at the award ceremony

The Kahoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a recognition ceremony Saturday for Vietnam veterans from Clark County.

The event recognized over 25 veterans from the Kahoka area.

Each veteran was presented with a number of mementos including a certificate, Veteran Lapel Pin, Veteran Sticker and a proclamation thanking them for the many years of service to their country.

Members of the Great River Honor Flight board were the featured speakers.

To date, over 43 Clark county veterans have participated in an Honor Flight.

The 2018 flights begin on April 14 with the 46th overall mission.

1,484 local WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans have taken part in the Honor Flight experience.