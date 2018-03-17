Saturday's Area Scores-March 17

**High School Soccer, Girls**
QND: 9
Helias: 0
Madison L. Meyer: 2 Goals
Izzy Anderson: 2 Goals
Raiders: (3-0)
**High School Baseball**
Hannibal: 3
Marshall: 8
Pirates: (0-1)
Quincy High:
QND:
*Game PPD due to weather
**High School Tennis, Boys**
(Triad Invite)
QHS: 4th Place
Quincy High: 5
Paris (IL): 0
Alton Marquette: 1
Quincy High: 4
Mt. Zion: 4
Quincy High: 1
Carbondale: 3
Quincy High: 2
**High School Basketball**
(WBBA All-Star Classic @ Pittsfield)
Team Pepsi: 122
Team Mtn. Dew: 112
Trevor Voss: 14pts (MVP)
**Women's College Basketball**
(NCAA Tournament, 1st Round)
12) Florida Gulf Coast: 80
5) Missouri: 70
Jordan Frericks: 2pts, 9 reb
**College Baseball**
23) Quincy: 6
Southern Indiana: 12
Cody Birdsong: 2-5, 3 RBI
Hawks: (10-6)
North Dakota State: 0
Western Illinois: 2
Deion Thompson: RBI
Leathernecks (1-12)
William Woods: 7
Hannibal-LaGrange: 8
John Wood: 7
Monroe: 5
Cody Brown: 3 Hits
**College Softball**
Quincy: 2
Drury: 10
Megan Sharpshair: 1-3 RBI
Quincy: 4
Drury: 0
Raigen Schwartz: 2-3, 2 RBI
Hawks: (11-9, 1-1)
Western Illinois: 6
Murray State: 0
Emily Ira: 7.0 IP, 1 Hit, 9 K's
Leathernecks: (7-21)
Culver-Stockton: 5
St. Ambrose: 13
Culver-Stockton: 4
St. Ambrose: 3
Wildcats: (7-8)
**High School Indoor Track & Field**
(Galesburg Invite)
Maggie Schutte (QHS): 1st place Pole Vault, 2nd place 60m Hurdles, 2nd place Triple Jump
*QHS Boys Results
Jordan Johnson: 3rd place Shot Put
Maurice Silas: 4th place Triple Jump
Noah Fleer: 5th place 3200m Run
Keith Garner: 5th place 800m Run