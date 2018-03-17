Saturday's Area Scores-March 17 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-March 17

Posted:

**High School Soccer, Girls**

QND: 9
Helias: 0
Madison L. Meyer: 2 Goals
Izzy Anderson: 2 Goals
Raiders: (3-0) 

**High School Baseball**

Hannibal: 3
Marshall: 8
Pirates: (0-1)

Quincy High: 
QND: 
*Game PPD due to weather

**High School Tennis, Boys**

(Triad Invite)

QHS: 4th Place

Quincy High: 5
Paris (IL): 0

Alton Marquette: 1
Quincy High: 4

Mt. Zion: 4
Quincy High: 1

Carbondale: 3
Quincy High: 2

**High School Basketball**

(WBBA All-Star Classic @ Pittsfield)

Team Pepsi: 122
Team Mtn. Dew: 112
Trevor Voss: 14pts (MVP)

**Women's College Basketball**

(NCAA Tournament, 1st Round)
12) Florida Gulf Coast: 80
5) Missouri: 70
Jordan Frericks: 2pts, 9 reb

**College Baseball**

23) Quincy: 6
Southern Indiana: 12
Cody Birdsong: 2-5, 3 RBI
Hawks: (10-6)

North Dakota State: 0
Western Illinois: 2
Deion Thompson: RBI
Leathernecks (1-12)

William Woods: 7
Hannibal-LaGrange: 8

John Wood: 7
Monroe: 5
Cody Brown: 3 Hits

**College Softball**

Quincy: 2
Drury: 10
Megan Sharpshair: 1-3 RBI

Quincy: 4
Drury: 0
Raigen Schwartz: 2-3, 2 RBI
Hawks: (11-9, 1-1)

Western Illinois: 6
Murray State: 0
Emily Ira: 7.0 IP, 1 Hit, 9 K's
Leathernecks: (7-21)

Culver-Stockton: 5
St. Ambrose: 13

Culver-Stockton: 4
St. Ambrose: 3
Wildcats: (7-8) 


**High School Indoor Track & Field**

(Galesburg Invite)

Maggie Schutte (QHS):  1st place Pole Vault, 2nd place 60m Hurdles, 2nd place Triple Jump

*QHS Boys Results
Jordan Johnson:  3rd place Shot Put
Maurice Silas:  4th place Triple Jump
Noah Fleer:  5th place 3200m Run
Keith Garner:  5th place 800m Run

