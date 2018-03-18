One person injured in shooting at Country Club Heights

A photo from a resident of the crime scene tape.

One of the gunshot holes in the window

Gunshot holes litter the front of the apartment

The apartments where the shooting happened.

Quincy Police said someone was shot at the Country Club Heights Apartments Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 5:01 a.m.

In the press release, police said officers found one male victim who had been shot inside an apartment.

The victim's injuries were not life threatening.

Residents said its not something that happens here

"I have two little girls and the reason I moved to an apartment complex was to avoid incidents like this." said Desi Dierker who lives nearby.

Police believe the person or people involved in the shooting fled the area prior to the officers arrival.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident is not believed to be a random act.

Residents hope the person or people involved are caught soon.

"We don't want them coming back and something happening again and an innocent bystander being affected by that." said Pam Eldridge.

"They could come back and have a redo of what had happened last night. That's scary to think about if they can't catch who had done it." said Dierker.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Quincy Police Department.