Hannibal teen spreads kindness in her hometown

International Day of Happiness is March 20, and one Hannibal teen wants to spread a positive message in her hometown.

Chloe Mitchell, the Miss Heart of the Ozarks Outstanding Teen, organized a #HappyActs event Sunday sponsored by Live Happy Magazine.

Mitchell invited people to write down why they're happy or how they choose to spread happiness, then add their sticky note on the wall for everyone to see.

"If we all just focused on the good, if the glass is half full and not half empty, then we would all live a happier life," said Mitchell.

Many people stopped by the wall, including parents and students who say these acts of kindness need to happen more often. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that one in five children ages 13-18 have or will have a serious mental illness.

Hannibal resident Ashley Williamson often worries about the mental health of her kids and said the wall is a perfect idea for the community.

"It's something positive in a world full of everything that's negative," said Williamson.

Hannibal resident Dalana Waller celebrated her 17th birthday Sunday and tries to spread happiness as much as she can by befriending as many people as possible.

"I think people's mental health is maybe because other people are not being nice," Waller said. "It drives them to not feel wanted."

Mitchell hopes she can continue to improve the mental health of her peers.

"Going through high school, you have your bad days and you have your good days," Mitchell said. "So today can be a good day for everyone."

Here is some more information about the #HappyActs campaign, taken from the Happy Acts website:

Live Happy is making the world a happier place with science-based tips on living a happier life. We began as an avenue to drive positive change throughout the world. With #HappyActs and the happiness movement, we are inspiring people to engage in living purpose-driven, healthy, and meaningful lives.

In 2012 the United Nations established March 20 as the International Day of Happiness.

Each year Live Happy leads the way with a campaign to spread happiness around the globe.

On March 20, giant orange happiness walls are erected across North America and around the world as a central point for people to pledge how they will share happiness with others.

Schools, offices and local community organizations also can join in the celebration by hosting their own happiness walls.

