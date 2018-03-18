LaHarpe man arrested on several drug charges

McDonough County Sheriff's Office said a LaHarpe man was arrested Saturday night on multiple drug charges.

Sheriff Rich VanBrooker said 30-year-old Michael Morgan was arrested after a routine traffic stop on Highway 67, north of Route 9.

VanBrooker said his deputies stopped Morgan for improper lane usage and failure to signal.

After a search of his vehicle, deputies found digital scales, paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue and a taser.

Morgan was then placed under arrest.

At the McDonough County Jail, staff found four baggies containing a total of three and a half grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, three grams of cannabis and 12 methylphenidate hydrochloride pills.

Morgan was placed in the McDonough County Jail.

Vanbrooker said he was charged with possession of under five grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methylphenidate hydrochloride pills), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also ticketed for driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, failure to signal intent to turn, and possession of cannabis under 10 grams.