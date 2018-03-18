The People's Choice: Clark County's John Weaver

After John Weaver's Clark County basketball team lost to Lutheran North in the Class 3 quarterfinals in 2017, the Indians' head coach knew that with five juniors set to return as seniors the 2017-2018 season could be a special one.



"We knew coming in to this season that we were, obviously, really talented," said Weaver.



"The bar was kind of set high with the way we ended our season last year."



And Weaver wasn't wrong. After all, Clark County advanced all the way to the state tournament for the first time since 1995.



"We kind of put it all together and just knowing we were going to Springfield, that is going to be a great memory," Weaver said.



So when Weaver was nominated for voted The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in High School Girls Basketball, the voters didn't have a hard choice to make.



"It's an awesome honor!" he said.



"Obviously, we've made some awesome memories over the last month. It was a special group of seniors and a special year so to top it off with extra honors is just awesome."



But it wasn't just the results on the court that earned Weaver his accolades. It what he said, and how he said it, off the court that mattered most to his team.



"He never doubted us at all and helped us throughout the season and prepared us for every game," said sophomore guard Jade Ross.



"He was just always right there and I felt like he was playing sometimes."



Cool, calm and collected; the coach of the year honor is just another feather in the cap of a memorable season.



"We felt like we had a little bit of destiny," Weaver said.



"I don't think luck is the right word but things played out the exact way they were supposed to the last two weeks and that makes it really special."





