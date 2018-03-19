Keokuk business expanding on Main Street

The owners say they hope to get a lot of work done this year.

A look at the plans of what the building and parking lot will look like.

A doctor's office in Keokuk got approval from the city to continue its expansion efforts.

James Healthcare and associates on 612 Main Street will add a dermatology department in July and a primary care clinic in the fall.

Dr. James and his wife said city council approved the purchase of 614 Main and all the lots up to 7th Street for the clinic and a parking lot.

The upstairs of the building will be turned into loft apartments.

They hope this will inspire other Keokuk residents to open businesses on Main Street.