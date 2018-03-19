How safe is public WiFi connection?

Logging into unsecure public WiFi connections can make you a target for hackers trying to steal your information. Hackers can create WiFi networks that appear to be operated by a business to trick users, according to NBC News.

Computer systems information professor Michelle Todd from Hannibal-LaGrange University, warns people use caution when signing on to public WiFi because you do not know who is accessing the connection.

"Being aware things are not always as secure as you think they're going to be, we don't want you to be afraid, I just want you to be smart," Todd said.

Rusty Williams, owner of The Park Bench restaurant in Quincy, offers password protected Wifi for customers to use and says he is constantly updating his systems to prevent hackers.

"Luckily with our technology we have now, we can always get one more step ahead of them, then they'll figure that out and guess what there's another thing coming out you can protect yourself with," Williams said.

Professor Todd from HLGU added people should look into a VPN, virtual private network, which is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. They are used to protect private internet connections from unwanted viewers.