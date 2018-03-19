Quincy home catches fire

A house fire broke out at 1619 College in Quincy at approximately 9:13 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters say flames were coming from the back of the home when they arrived on scene.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen on the ground floor and quickly spread to the roof.

The people living in the home made it out on their own and ran to Underbrinks Bakery two doors down for help.

"We just saw them and we said they could use the bakery and get warm, they have just woken up from the fire," Amy Stevens, Owner of Underbrinks said. "We just wanted to help and give them a place to calm down."

One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two pets did not survive.

Investigators were called to the scene and they are looking for the source of the fire. Officials didn't know if it was a total loss or not, but the house has heavy smoke damage.

A single family had been renting the home, a neighbor said. They are getting help from family and the fire department asked for Red Cross assistance.