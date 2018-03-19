Trump delivers remarks on opioid crisis in New Hampshire

International Day of Happiness is March 20, and one Hannibal teen wants to spread a positive message in her hometown.More >>
A doctor's office in Keokuk got approval from the city to continue its expansion efforts.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff's Office said a LaHarpe man was arrested Saturday night on multiple drug charges.More >>
The Kahoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a recognition ceremony Saturday for Vietnam veterans from Clark County.More >>
Pike County Sheriff's Office announced a drug arrest from Tuesday evening.More >>
Money collected through a one-cent statewide sales tax called "Iowa Save" has helped modernize Iowa schools.More >>
Eight local venues came together Friday night for the St. Patrick's Day Art Crawl.More >>
Police say St. Patrick's Day weekend is one of the most dangerous weekends because of the number of drunk drivers out on the roads.More >>
Drivers in Palmyra say street repairs are something they could use even if it cost them a little extra at the pump or at a restaurant in town.More >>
3rd through 6th grade students from across the Tri-States got a taste of symphonic music Friday morning.More >>
