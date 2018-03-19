Trump delivers remarks on opioid crisis in New Hampshire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Trump delivers remarks on opioid crisis in New Hampshire

(NBC News) -

President Trump spoke Monday from Manchester, New Hampshire, to promote his new opioid plan, which aims to reduce drug demand through education, awareness and preventing over-prescription. He was joined by first lady Melania Trump.

AP News reports President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where appropriate under the current law.

In addition, Trump wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the number of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

A death penalty for drug traffickers and mandatory minimum penalties are just two elements under the part of Trump's plan that deals with law enforcement and interdiction to break the international and domestic flow of drugs into and across the U.S.

Other parts of the plan include broadening education and awareness and expanding access to proven treatment and recovery efforts. 

