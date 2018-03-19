QPS breaks ground on 5th new elementary school

Quincy Public Schools held a groundbreaking Monday for the 5th new K-5 grade elementary school.

The new school will be located at 4100 Harrison and is slated to be open in the Fall of 2019.

Today's event celebrated the final phase of the construction of five new elementary schools following the Quincy Schools Bond Referendum in November of 2014.

Work began on the first of five elementary schools in December of 2015. In August of 2017, that school was opened as Lincoln-Douglass Elementary serving K-5 grades.

In March of 2017 work began on Rooney Elementary and Iles Elementary, they will open as K-5 grade schools in the fall of 2018.

Work continues on Baldwin Elementary which will close following the 2017-2018 school year and re-open in the fall of 2019 as a K-5 grade elementary.