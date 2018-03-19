Illinois voters head to the polls

Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh predicts voter turnout to be near 30 percent for Tuesday's primary election.

"It's a good way to make your opinion available, to everyone, and especially on a primary where it's possibly going to be a low voter turn out," Venvertloh said.

Unregistered voters must go to the clerk's office to register or change an address. Voters will need to bring two types of identification to register, which can include a state ID and a bill showing proof of address.

Voters who are already registered will follow the same process as in previous elections.

"It is all basically paper ballot. We've got a tabulator machine that the ballots go in to, but currently, we do not have electronic voting in Adams County," Venvertloh said.

Voting polls are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. To read a complete list of voting locations in Adams County click here.

The Governor's race features a crowded field for the Democrats with six candidates on the ballot. The winner will move on to face one of two Republicans. For the GOP, Governor Bruce Rauner faces a challenge to defend his seat from Jeanne Ives.

It's also a crowded field of Democrats in the Attorney General primary. One of the seven candidates on the ballot will represent the party with current Attorney General Lisa Madigan not seeking re-election. Two Republicans are vying to represent the GOP.

There is a pair of State Representative races in local districts. In the 100th District Republican Primary, voters in Pike and Scott counties will choose between incumbent C.D. Davidsmeyer and challenger Jonas Petty.

In another Republican Primary, voters in McDonough, Brown, and Schuyler counties, in the 93rd District will choose between challenger Joshua Griffith and incumbent Norine Hammond who is seeking her 5th term in office.

In the 18th Congressional District, three Democrats are running for the seat currently held by Republican Darin LaHood. LaHood, who took office following a special election for the ousted Aaron Shock, is being challenged on the GOP ballot by Donald Rients.

Voters in McDonough County will have the task of voting for a new Sheriff to replace Rick VanBrooker who is not seeking re-election. In the Republican primary, there are three candidates on the ballot, including Bryan Baca, Nicholas Petitgout, and Justin Lundgren. There are no Democrats running in the primary, but a Democrat could technically still run against Tuesday's winner in the general election.

Voters in Scott County will make their choice for Sheriff on the Republican ballot, selecting either Tom Eddinger and Robert W. Smith. Incumbent David King is retiring, so there will be a new Sheriff in town come November. There is no Democratic primary.

For details on all the candidates and the issues visit WGEM's Decision 2018 page.