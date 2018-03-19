Quincy MedExpress location to close

MedExpress at 24th and Broadway in Quincy will be closing its doors, and Blessing Health Systems officials say they already have plans for the place.

MedExpress will close at the end of the day March 24. Blessing Health Systems plans to relocate their newly-named Blessing Employer Clinic to the 24th and Broadway facility some time after MedExpress closes.

MedExpress is a full-service urgent health care facility that opened in a brand new facility less than 16 months ago.

WGEM has reached out to MedExpress to find out what patients should do, but the company hasn't responded.

The Blessing Employer Clinic is a service that contracts with a dozen area employers to deliver a variety of healthcare services to more than 2,500 employees. The clinic currently operates from the Blessing Health Center at 927 Broadway.

“When we became aware of MedExpress’s plan to end its service, relocating the Employer Clinic to the building fit perfectly with Blessing’s commitment to increasing convenient access to health services,” said Maureen Kahn, RN, MHA, MSN, president/chief executive officer, Blessing Health System/Blessing Hospital. “Relocating the Blessing Employer Clinic to 24th and Broadway will create more convenient access to care for the area employees and their dependents who rely on that service while also creating space within the Blessing Health Center for our patients and providers,” she concluded.