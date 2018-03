A boil order was issued Monday afternoon for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.

Officials stated the boil order was for the following areas:

Marion St. from Augusta Road to Adams St.

North Franklin St. from North St. to Maine St.

North Jefferson St. From North St. to Maine St.

West Maine St. from Adams St. to Highway 24

Officials said the boil order was caused by the repair of a water line. They said it would last until Wednesday at 12 p.m.