Quincy University hires a firm to help find their next president

Quincy University's Board of Trustees hired a firm to help them find a new president.

Quincy University has retained the services of RH Perry & Associates to conduct the search for the 24th president of the university.

The university's Presidential Search Committee has begun working with the firm, who will be on campus from March 21st through the 23rd.

RH Perry's search team will meet with students, faculty, staff, alumni, Friars and community members to discuss the qualities the Quincy University community is looking for in its next president.

“Our search committee vetted several companies to help in this process. I am confident that RH Perry can help us attract the best possible candidates that will lead the university for years to come,” said Mike McClain, presidential search committee chair.

According to Quincy University, RH Perry & Associates is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.