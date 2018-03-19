Annual fundraiser helps raise money for local catholic schools - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Annual fundraiser helps raise money for local catholic schools

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tickets for the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation "Everybody Wins" Mega raffle are now up for grabs.

$167,750 in cash and prizes will be awarded. You can purchase tickets now until Saturday, June 2 or until all 4-thousand tickets are purchased 
The QND Foundation said all the proceeds will go towards helping catholic education.

"It really comes down to providing the tuition assistance for families who want their children to receive a catholic education pre-K through 12," said Kurt Stuckman the QND Foundation Executive Director. "That's really what we are talking about here and how we are going to back the biggest and continue to make the biggest impact through this raffle."

The price of a ticket is $100. If you buy your tickets by 4 p.m. on May 1st you will be eligible for the Super-Early Bird prize of $10,000.

You can purchase tickets at any of the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools, from QND parents, the Gene Grawe Fund office in the lobby of St. Peter Church, or the QND Mega Raffle website.

Raffle Drawing Dates:

  • Super-Early Bird Drawing: May 11 on Y101 at 8:10 a.m. for $10,000
  • "Winning Wednesdays": May 16, 23 and 30 on Y101 at 8:10 a.m. for $100
  • "Fantastic Fridays": May 18, 25 and June 1 on Y101 at 8:10 a.m. for $500
  • "Mega Event": June 2 at Knights of Columbus at 5 p.m. for the remaining 55 prizes.The grand prize is $100,000. Second place will have the choice of a brand new Chevrolet Camaro or Kia Sorento. Third place is $10,000.
