Hancock County State's Attorney dies

The Hancock County Coroner announced the death of Hancock County State's Attorney Jason Pohren.

Coroner Kendall Beals said preliminary reports indicate Pohren, 39, died from a heart attack Monday morning.

Hancock County Board President Delbert Kreps said the board will appoint a replacement state's attorney at the board meeting Tuesday night.

"Our goal is to get the (state's attorney) race on the November ballot," said Kreps. "We hope we don't have to have a special election, but we'll discuss that tomorrow night."