Former Quincy firefighter sentenced

A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.

Christopher A. Patterson was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 30 months probation for aggravated battery in a public place. Two other felony charges for domestic battery and armed violence were dismissed.

Patterson was arrested June 14 after he reportedly hit the woman in a car outside Monroe School, 3211 Payson Road.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reported that sheriff's deputies were called to the school at 8:30 p.m., where a woman was found with a cut on the left side of her head.

According to the Herald-Whig, the woman told law enforcement Patterson was driving her home after dinner when the two had an argument. Patterson pulled into the school parking lot and told her to get out. When she refused, he pulled the pistol out and told her again to get out. She again refused, and he hit her with the gun and pushed her out of the car.