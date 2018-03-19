Hannibal's Teens in Motion exceed fundraiser goal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Teens in Motion exceed fundraiser goal

Students are helping fight hunger in Hannibal.

Teens in Motion at Hannibal High school hosted the "Be a Buddy" Fundraiser that ended earlier this month. They collected canned food items for the Buddypack program that provides free food to over 4-hundred Hannibal public school students. Their goal was to collect 2,000 cans. They surpassed that goal by collected 25-hundred cans.

