Abundant Expectations: QND baseball embraces the pressure

One game into the season and the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team is off and running. Considering the Raiders return a bulk of the lineup and pitching staff that nearly earned a state tournament berth last year, it's fair to say the expectations are once again high.



"The expectations are there and we understand that. It's one of those things that we're not going to run from," said head coach Ryan Oden.



However, the Raiders don't seem to mind the expectations or the pressure either.



"We talk about it but we also remind them (to take) one game at a time and to go out and do their job," said Oden.



They may have high expectations but that is nothing new for QND.



"We have a target on our back. We're Notre Dame," said junior first baseman and pitcher Tommy Ray.



"Coach (Oden) always says we're going to see everybody's best pitcher. We're going to see everybody's best so we better come out every day prepared to play."



One of the biggest factors to the Raiders success will be pitching, meanwhile.



Jase Wallingford and Tommy Ray lead an experienced staff which needs to cut down on free passes and let their defense do the rest.



"I think they'll set the tone for us offensively and defensively," said junior infielder Ben Whittaker.



"As long as they keep the momentum in our dugout, we'll be successful."



"We have to come out here and try to do the things Coach (Oden) and the pitching staff preach to throw strikes and fill up the (strike) zone." said Ray.



"I feel like the pitchers we have now are very experienced and I'm just ready to get going."



QND has the next two days off before hosting Highland on Thursday night.

