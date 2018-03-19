Quincy Fire Department dealing with budget concerns - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Fire Department dealing with budget concerns

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There are rumblings of another Quincy fire house closing.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning asked the council to move $76,000 from the general fund to the fire department budget in order to help pay for additional overtime costs. 

If council doesn't approve the request, Henning says he'd be forced to cut personnel, consequently he'd have to shut down a fire house. 

"It wouldn't be a long term thing," said Henning. "It would just be to get us to May 1st, because that's the start of the new budget year. If I'm not appropriated the additional money I need then I would have to do something temporarily to offset the shortfall in dollars."

The ordinance still needs two more readings to pass city council. 

