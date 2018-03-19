QPS looking to encourage student growth

Quincy Public Schools is looking at state testing data, to try and find out how they can encourage student growth.

The curriculum committee looked over testing data from Kindergarten to 10th grade Monday night, to find out how students are improving in their subjects, and how that improvement can continue.

Director of Student Services Carol Frericks says the data covers reading, math, and language usage.

She said the goal district wide, is to have over 60% of students improve in math, and over 55% of students improve in English and Language Arts.

One of the strategies the district is looking at, is improving student growth from the spring to fall.

"We want to make sure that kids get the opportunity to continue to grow from that transition from Spring into the Fall." Frericks said. "So when our curriculum is aligned that helps prevent any major gaps that they may have from one grade level to the next."

Frericks added that the district plans to continue looking at their academic goals, and relating those to their curriculum to help students.