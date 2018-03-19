QJHS recognized for STEM program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QJHS recognized for STEM program

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Junior High School is being recognized for it's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM courses.

The school has been named a 'Distinguished School Gateway' by Project Lead the Way.

Project Lead the Way is a non-profit organization that develop STEM curricula for schools.

The Junior High currently offers classes in things like engineering, and computer science. It began working with Project Lead the Way back in the spring of 2014.
 

