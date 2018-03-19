Quincy Senior High School looking to add art class - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Senior High School looking to add art class

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Senior High School is looking to add a new course for students.

The High School is interested in bringing on a 3-D art class. 

Subjects in the class include ceramics, and papier mache.

The proposal was brought before the curriculum committee Monday night, Principal Jody Steinke said his school would like to provide students will more options in the arts.

"We're always looking to provide more opportunities for our kids to tackle something that maybe they didn't know they were interested in, but maybe they are now." Steinke said. "It's much cheaper to do that exploration in high school than it is at the college level."

The proposed class will go before the school board on Wednesday. If it passes and enough students sign up for it, it could begin this coming Fall.
 

