Quincy agrees on additional Emerald ash borer treatments

Alderman approved spending about $33,000 to treat 378 ash trees in the city.

City officials say it's important to treat the trees because it impacts the city as a whole.

Treatment number three of six Emerald Ash Borer treatments should start when the weather starts to warm up.

Treatment number three of six Emerald ash borer treatments should start when the weather starts to warm up.

At Monday night's city council meeting, at a vote ten yes and three no, alderman approved spending about $33,000 to treat 378 ash trees in the city for the next two years. Emerald ash borer is a deadly insect infecting ash trees.

City officials say it's important to treat the trees because it impacts the city as a whole.

"They're a water sump for the city," said Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer. "We'd have much bigger storm water issues if we didn't have trees in essence soaking up the water along city streets."

Bevelheimer hopes to start treatment on the trees the first couple weeks in May.