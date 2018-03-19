Quincy aldermen brainstorm ideas to reduce $1.8 million deficit

It's crunch time for Quincy City Council as they work to come up with a plan to deal with a $1.8 million budget shortfall.

The council is now tasked to put together a $90 million budget based on revenue passed by the city.

Several ideas have been thrown around in the last couple of weeks in order to make up for the budget deficit, but ordinances expected to generate an additional $65,000 a year in fees, licenses and permits were approved by the Quincy City Council Monday night.

Mayor Kyle Moore proposed tax payers pay roughly $6.50 a month for curbside yard waste and recycling pickup.

Moore says this would only be implemented for a year while the city looks at the overall impact.

"The problem that we have is whenever we adjust a price, such as a garbage sticker, with the way that our system is set up now it can have a diminishing rate of return because people could then use the private haulers," said Moore. "It's just kind of an off the cuff idea I had that they could implement that for one year and that gives them a more measured approach to taking a look at overhauling that garbage, yard waste and recycling program."

The city council has to present a budget by April 1st. Alderman will continue to brainstorm ideas to make up for the shortfall until then.

Also discussed at Monday night's city council meeting: