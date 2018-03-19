Monday's Area Scores - March 19 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - March 19

Logan Voth homered and drove in three runs in Unity's victory over Monroe City. Logan Voth homered and drove in three runs in Unity's victory over Monroe City.

**High School Baseball**

Payson: 0
Liberty: 7
Avery Spilker: CG, 12 K's (3 RBI's)

Central: 5
Beardstown: 6
Dakota Coil: 2 RBI's

Rushville-Industry: 6
West Hancock: 4
Jacob Reller: 2 RBI's

Monroe City: 3
Unity: 8
Logan Voth: HR, 3 RBI's

Scotland County: 1
Highland: 6
Chad Smith: WP

New Berlin: 16 
Triopia: 5


**High School Softball**

Payson: 12
Liberty: 6
Emily Schreacke: 3-5, 4 RBI's

Beardstown: 18
Unity: 5
Riley Hobrock: 3-4
Krista Schrader: 2-run HR

Southeastern: 0
Central: 8
Jacey Nall: WP, 15 K's

United: 1
Macomb: 11
Kelsie Cawthon: 3-run HR

