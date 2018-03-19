Monday's Area Scores - March 19

**High School Baseball**
Payson: 0
Liberty: 7
Avery Spilker: CG, 12 K's (3 RBI's)
Central: 5
Beardstown: 6
Dakota Coil: 2 RBI's
Rushville-Industry: 6
West Hancock: 4
Jacob Reller: 2 RBI's
Monroe City: 3
Unity: 8
Logan Voth: HR, 3 RBI's
Scotland County: 1
Highland: 6
Chad Smith: WP
New Berlin: 16
Triopia: 5
**High School Softball**
Payson: 12
Liberty: 6
Emily Schreacke: 3-5, 4 RBI's
Beardstown: 18
Unity: 5
Riley Hobrock: 3-4
Krista Schrader: 2-run HR
Southeastern: 0
Central: 8
Jacey Nall: WP, 15 K's
United: 1
Macomb: 11
Kelsie Cawthon: 3-run HR
