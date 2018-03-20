Copy-IL-GOP-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent
Burt Minor 0 - 0 percent
Amy Grant 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Byrne 0 - 0 percent
0 of 97 precincts - 0 percent
Jay Kinzler 0 - 0 percent
Roger Orozco 0 - 0 percent
0 of 85 precincts - 0 percent
Nic Zito 0 - 0 percent
Tonia Khouri 0 - 0 percent
0 of 75 precincts - 0 percent
Katie Miller 0 - 0 percent
Eddie Corrigan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 75 precincts - 0 percent
Jillian Bernas 0 - 0 percent
Char Kegarise 0 - 0 percent
0 of 61 precincts - 0 percent
Marko Sukovic 0 - 0 percent
Karen Feldman 0 - 0 percent
0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent
Adam Solano 0 - 0 percent
Ken Idstein 0 - 0 percent
0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Durkin (i) 0 - 0 percent
Mickey Straub 0 - 0 percent
0 of 115 precincts - 0 percent
Steven Fricke 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Chesney 0 - 0 percent
0 of 147 precincts - 0 percent
Norine Hammond (i) 0 - 0 percent
Joshua Griffith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 152 precincts - 0 percent
C.D. Davidsmeyer (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jonas Petty 0 - 0 percent
0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent
Todd Henricks 0 - 0 percent
Dan Caulkins 0 - 0 percent
Randy Keith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 84 precincts - 0 percent
Dan Brady (i) 0 - 0 percent
David Blumenshine 0 - 0 percent
0 of 139 precincts - 0 percent
Blaine Wilhour 0 - 0 percent
Laura Myers 0 - 0 percent
0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent
Don Moore 0 - 0 percent
Charlie Meier (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 159 precincts - 0 percent
David Reis (i) 0 - 0 percent
Darren Bailey 0 - 0 percent
0 of 118 precincts - 0 percent
Chris Miller 0 - 0 percent
Terry Davis 0 - 0 percent
0 of 90 precincts - 0 percent
Wendy Erhart 0 - 0 percent
Dwight Kay 0 - 0 percent
0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent
Terri Bryant (i) 0 - 0 percent
Paul Jacobs 0 - 0 percent
0 of 140 precincts - 0 percent
Patrick Windhorst 0 - 0 percent
Samuel Stratemeyer 0 - 0 percent
Wes Sherrod 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 03-20-2018 09:27
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
