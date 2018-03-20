Copy-IL-GOP-StHou-Contested

IL-GOP-StHou-Contested - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By The Associated Press

District 42

0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent

Burt Minor 0 - 0 percent

Amy Grant 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Byrne 0 - 0 percent

District 46

0 of 97 precincts - 0 percent

Jay Kinzler 0 - 0 percent

Roger Orozco 0 - 0 percent

District 49

0 of 85 precincts - 0 percent

Nic Zito 0 - 0 percent

Tonia Khouri 0 - 0 percent

District 53

0 of 75 precincts - 0 percent

Katie Miller 0 - 0 percent

Eddie Corrigan 0 - 0 percent

District 56

0 of 75 precincts - 0 percent

Jillian Bernas 0 - 0 percent

Char Kegarise 0 - 0 percent

District 59

0 of 61 precincts - 0 percent

Marko Sukovic 0 - 0 percent

Karen Feldman 0 - 0 percent

District 62

0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent

Adam Solano 0 - 0 percent

Ken Idstein 0 - 0 percent

District 82

0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent

Jim Durkin (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mickey Straub 0 - 0 percent

District 89

0 of 115 precincts - 0 percent

Steven Fricke 0 - 0 percent

Andrew Chesney 0 - 0 percent

District 93

0 of 147 precincts - 0 percent

Norine Hammond (i) 0 - 0 percent

Joshua Griffith 0 - 0 percent

District 100

0 of 152 precincts - 0 percent

C.D. Davidsmeyer (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jonas Petty 0 - 0 percent

District 101

0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent

Todd Henricks 0 - 0 percent

Dan Caulkins 0 - 0 percent

Randy Keith 0 - 0 percent

District 105

0 of 84 precincts - 0 percent

Dan Brady (i) 0 - 0 percent

David Blumenshine 0 - 0 percent

District 107

0 of 139 precincts - 0 percent

Blaine Wilhour 0 - 0 percent

Laura Myers 0 - 0 percent

District 108

0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent

Don Moore 0 - 0 percent

Charlie Meier (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 109

0 of 159 precincts - 0 percent

David Reis (i) 0 - 0 percent

Darren Bailey 0 - 0 percent

District 110

0 of 118 precincts - 0 percent

Chris Miller 0 - 0 percent

Terry Davis 0 - 0 percent

District 112

0 of 90 precincts - 0 percent

Wendy Erhart 0 - 0 percent

Dwight Kay 0 - 0 percent

District 115

0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent

Terri Bryant (i) 0 - 0 percent

Paul Jacobs 0 - 0 percent

District 118

0 of 140 precincts - 0 percent

Patrick Windhorst 0 - 0 percent

Samuel Stratemeyer 0 - 0 percent

Wes Sherrod 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 03-20-2018 09:27

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

