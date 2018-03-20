Small Businesses growing in Quincy

Seven small businesses are set to open in the downtown area in Quincy this year, according to executive director of The District Bruce Guthrie.

Muddy River Soap Company, a locally handcrafted soap shop, is set to open on March 24.

"It just seems like a trend in growing small businesses, lately with the economy is getting better I believe," owner Michelle Drebenstedt said.

Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LaTonya Brock attributes the success to family-owned places and owners building a personal connection with shoppers.

"When they come to Quincy, they'll find those unique shops and be able to build relationships, that will be certainly valuable for our economy locally here in Quincy," Brock said.

Domestics Etc. has been open for 20 years in Quincy and owner Joy Berhorst believes people pursuing the entrepreneur route must be opening to trends, to help a business succeed.

"I'm excited that everyone wants to get on board and start they own business and when people asked me why you start your business or how do you keep going, one thing I really need to do your homework," Berhost said.

15 businesses opened in the downtown area in 2017 and five closed down, according to Guthrie.