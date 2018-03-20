4 arrested in Hannibal on drug and child endangerment charges

Four Hannibal residents were arrested on Friday, three on drug-related charges and one for endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Lt. John Zerbonia of the Hannibal Police Department, Antanet L Hawkins, 21, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Torrell Hawkins, 52 and Angela Hawkins, 48, were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Heather Tompkins, 22, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Zerbonia stated that the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Unit (ACES) conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of South 7th in Hannibal and that a significant amount of methamphetamine and marijuana were found.

Torrell Hawkins, Angela Hawkins and Tompkins were released pending formal charges, according to Zerbonia. He stated Antanet Hawkins was taken to Marion County Jail and placed on a twenty-four hour hold pending formal charges. He stated warrants were issued for Antanet Hawkins for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash and was posted the same day.