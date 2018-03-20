Truck tractor rolls onto side on IL-57 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Truck tractor rolls onto side on IL-57

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A semi rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on IL-57, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP stated Frederick Witzke, 57 of Marshall, Missouri, was traveling southbound on IL-57 approaching the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 172. They stated Witzke failed to reduce his speed as he was turning onto the ramp.

ISP stated the semi rolled onto its side as Witzke turned south onto the on-ramp at approximately 1:45 p.m. 

Witzke was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance.

Witzke was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to ISP.

