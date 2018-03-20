Bear Creek bridge being replaced

As a new bridge inches closer to completion, residents are looking forward to being able to safely cross Bear Creek again.

Sara Downing lives nearby. She said, "I was afraid it was going to fall in. In fact, we've joked the last few years every time we'd go across it, we'd say well we made it."

Her husband, Richard, added, "I know there's a lot of traffic but they're doing a good job."

Work on the new bridge began in January. Presiding County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said the previous bridge was no longer up to MoDOT standards.

"We're very pleased to get the new bridge in that will be wide enough for two cars to pass," said Bode. "Farm machinery can go over it with no weight limit. A bridge that can stand for a good 75 hopefully even a hundred years."

Bode said this project is about two-thirds of the way done but he said it is just one of several bridges that are set to be replaced in the next few years.

"We still have about ten to fifteen deficient bridges. One more of those will be replaced this year. A second one is under plan. So we'll be working on those besides working on other smaller bridges." explained Bode.

The Downings said they're happy that the county is stepping up to fix these bridges.

"I appreciate the work the county does out on these roads. They do an excellent job with improving our roads." said Sara.

Bode said the 4 bridge projects scheduled to be completed this year will cost around 550-thousand dollars.

He said they are funding the work through a combination of state, federal, and county dollars.