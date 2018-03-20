Crews extend trail at Hannibal park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews extend trail at Hannibal park

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The sign at the entrance of the park. The sign at the entrance of the park.
Richards walking where the new paved trail will be. Richards walking where the new paved trail will be.
The new trail will be flatter and is located alongside Bear Creek. The new trail will be flatter and is located alongside Bear Creek.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A new option is on the way for people who walk the trail in Hannibal's Sodalis park.

Crews are extending the trail by building a half-mile section of blacktop that will run alongside Bear Creek.

Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department said this will be a flatter section of the trail and they expect the extension will attract even more visitors.

"We're able to do more of a paved trail which is better for people who are handicap and kids in strollers and bicycles," said Richards. "It's just nice to have another part of that trail."

Richards said a 37-thousand dollar federal grant is paying for the work which they expect will finish by summer.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.