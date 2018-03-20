Crews extend trail at Hannibal park

The new trail will be flatter and is located alongside Bear Creek.

Richards walking where the new paved trail will be.

The sign at the entrance of the park.

A new option is on the way for people who walk the trail in Hannibal's Sodalis park.

Crews are extending the trail by building a half-mile section of blacktop that will run alongside Bear Creek.

Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department said this will be a flatter section of the trail and they expect the extension will attract even more visitors.

"We're able to do more of a paved trail which is better for people who are handicap and kids in strollers and bicycles," said Richards. "It's just nice to have another part of that trail."

Richards said a 37-thousand dollar federal grant is paying for the work which they expect will finish by summer.

