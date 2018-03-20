Home Sweet Home: QU football to play seven home games in 2018

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- There is already a high level of anticipation for the 2018 Quincy University football season and how head coach Gary Bass can try and turn things around following a six-game losing streak to end last season.



Spring practice will begin in a little more than two weeks and 67 players have already agreed to stay on campus this summer in preparation for a new year.



The Hawks have released next season's schedule which starts with a night game at Indiana State on August 30 followed by four consecutive home games.



In fact, Quincy will play seven times at QU Stadium next fall.



"For me it was really trying to make an effort for our kids to be able to enjoy home field advantage a little bit more," head coach Gary Bass said.



"We played well at home last year, especially earlier on when we stayed healthy. It was an added bonus for us to try and get as many home games at The Rock here in Quincy as we possibly could."



Along with a heavy dose on the home turf the Hawks won't have to travel far.



The conference slate includes road trips to Lincoln, Truman State, and William Jewell, all of which are only a few hours from Quincy.



With a young team Bass says avoiding lengthy bus rides gives his group a more comfortable mindset.



"You could definitely tell a distinct difference whenever they were able to have their routine, and be able to stay in the same routine day in, day out," Bass added.



"It helped drastically. You could definitely see a different level play of those guys."



Quincy kicks off spring football two weeks from Wednesday. They will practice 14 times prior to the annual Brown/White spring game on Saturday, April 28.