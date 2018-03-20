Schools implementing "Future Ready Iowa Act"

Every lawmaker in Iowa approved the Future Ready Iowa Act last week.

It's supposed to make sure students don't stop their education once they get their high school diploma.

From welding to nursing, Keokuk High School is preparing students for the workforce.



"I feel like we have one of the best nursing programs in the area and industrial programming," Adam Magliari Principal at Keokuk High School said. "We are working to add to our digital art program as well. "



Senior Michael Glasscock wants to be an electrician and the hands-on training is important as he prepares for his career and beyond.

"Welding is not particular for electricians, but a lot of people like to get it so they can do some welding jobs and work on other projects," Glasscock said.



The state of Iowa passed the "Future Ready Iowa Act" last week. The goal is for 70% of Iowa workers to have education or training beyond high school by the year 2025.

"That dual enrollment with the community college is big," Dana Millard with Lee County Economic Development said. "They can get that training in high school and be ready for their great career."



Students at Keokuk High School are going above those measures to find success after graduation.



"I have students that work at the nursing home now and they were just in this class," CNA teacher Jessica Koehler said. "They are happy and they stay with that and others move on to nursing."



Prinicpal Adam Magliari hopes the school's career exploration course will allow students to prepare and spend four years preparing for life after school.



"My goal in the next few years is for them to graduate with portfolios and resumes so they are career ready right off the bat," Magliari said.

School Officials said partnerships with Southeastern community college and Economic Development have led to more opportunities for the students and so far there have been good results.

Governor Kim Reynolds is having a Future Ready Iowa Summit in Des Moines on April 3. For more information, CLICK HERE