JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for governor

AP News has reported that Incumbent C.D. Davidsmeyer has won the Republican nomination for Illinois 100th District State Representative.More >>
The Associated Press reported that Erika Harold has won the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General.More >>
AP News is reporting that Austin Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.More >>
The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.More >>
AP news has reported that JB Pritzker is the winner of the Democratic primary for governor.More >>
A new option is on the way for people who walk the trail in Hannibal's Sodalis park.More >>
As a new bridge inches closer to completion, residents are looking forward to being able to safely cross Bear Creek again.More >>
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said "It's a little slow today. We only had about 1,700 which is a little more than 3 percent.More >>
Students are helping fight hunger in Hannibal.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
