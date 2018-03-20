JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for governor - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for governor

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Associated Press reported that JB Pritzker won the Democratic primary for governor.

Pritzker campaigned on economic inclusion for minorities, protecting Illinois veterans, seniors, immigrant families and the environment.  Pritzker is for the legalization of marijuana, raising wages, and criminal justice reform. Pritzker wants to expand access of affordable health care in Illinois.

Pritzker also campaigned strongly against President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

