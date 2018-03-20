Darin LaHood wins U.S. House GOP primary - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Darin LaHood wins U.S. House GOP primary

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.

LaHood's opposition was Donald Rients.

LaHood was first sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015. 

LaHood was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois.

