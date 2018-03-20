Youth Movement: QND softball to utilize underclassmen

With a new season set to start for the Quincy Notre Dame softball program some new faces will hit the diamond for the first time.



Head coach Eric Orne has bit of a youth movement in his dugout with only two seniors returning to the lineup this spring, the Lady Raiders sport a large group of underclassmen eager to prove they're worthy of a starting spot.



"We're a very young team, probably the youngest of my 22 years coaching," Orne says.



"But we're excited about a lot of these young freshmen playing summer ball the last two years. I think that has been a big impact on their experience and they're going to play a lot of vital roles coming up this season.



Despite the influx of younger players..the group as a whole doesn't plan on backing down from any challenge.



"This is where it's going to start. We may have a rough year this year but the next two years I think we'll be coming back strong and have some really good freshman teams," said sophomore shortstop Kassidy Kenning.



There is one way to combat inexperience and that is to eliminate mistakes.



"I think defense will be a huge key this year because we are young so we need to make smart choices and play smart and play together," said junior outfielder Lauren Roberts.



Consistency on defense and in the circle are critical for the Lady Raiders in the search for their second regional championship in the last three years.



"We have to play good defense and get good pitching no matter what," said Orne.



"I think we can hit a little bit but it definitely starts with the defense and the pitching. They're young but they keep the ball down and make plays behind (the pitcher) we'll be in a lot of ball games."



QND opens its season Thursday against Southeastern before welcoming Illini West, Calhoun and Alleman to The Backyard on Saturday.

