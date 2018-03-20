Erika Harold declared GOP nominee for Illinois Attorney General

The Associated Press reported that Erika Harold has won the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General.

Previously, Harold was a 2014 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 13th Congressional District of Illinois.

She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Harold earned her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 2007.

Harold has served on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Equality, the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, and the Trinity International University Board of Regents.

She has been affiliated with Lawyers in the Classroom and Prison Fellowship. Harold was crowned Miss Illinois 2002 and Miss America 2003